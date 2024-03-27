Leeds United boss explains Pascal Struijk injury timeline as defender undergoes 'complicated' surgery
The Dutchman has not featured for Leeds since Boxing Day and was initially thought to have picked up a minor adductor injury that would only keep him out of a handful of matches during United's Championship campaign. However, Struijk's groin problem has proved trickier than anticipated.
Struijk went under the knife last Monday, according to Farke, and has already begun his rehabilitation programme after what was a 'long and complicated' procedure. The decision to operate on Struijk was not taken lightly although the belief at Thorp Arch is that with Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell all fit and available, Leeds could mitigate for the stand-in skipper's absence throughout the remainder of the season.
"A decision was made, he already had his surgery last Monday," Farke told reporters on Wednesday afternoon, whilst previewing Leeds' trip to Watford on Good Friday.
"[It was] long and complicated, more than two hours, it went well, he started his first steps in the rehab process. He will miss out the rest of the season."
The German is hopeful of Struijk being able to return for pre-season training with his issue resolved once and for all. Struijk had been undergoing a course of injection therapy, a more conservative recovery method, as designated by doctors and after consultation with a specialist. While the therapy was successful to an extent, returning the Leeds centre-half to full fitness proved altogether more difficult, at which point it was decided surgical intervention was the best option.
Fellow central defender Charlie Cresswell missed out on the England U21 squad which faced Luxembourg on Tuesday evening, but Farke allayed any fears that the youngster had picked up an injury whilst on international duty, stating: "He's fit and even did something outside with us in the training. He's available."
Leeds take on Watford this weekend, followed by a visit from Yorkshire rivals Hull City to Elland Road on Easter Monday as the Championship title race enters the home straight. First choice United centre-back pairing Rodon and Ampadu both completed 120 minutes during Wales' penalty shootout play-off defeat to Poland on Tuesday night but are expected to report back to Thorp Arch in good condition.
