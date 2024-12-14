Daniel Farke was critical of elements of Leeds United's performance at Preston North End but believes a point was a good ending to a difficult week.

The Whites followed wins over Derby County and Middlesbrough with a 1-1 draw at Deepdale that held plenty of drama, including a last-gasp leveller.

It was heading for an all-too familiar away day story when Man of the Match Daniel James' stoppage time cross was turned into the net by Jack Whatmough. The own goal cancelled out a first half opener from Brad Potts as the hosts profited from poor defending and goalkeeping from Leeds. Pascal Struijk failed to deal with Milutin Osmajic and when Potts beat Jayden Bogle to the eventual cross, Illan Meslier failed to keep out a near-post shot.

Beyond a sitter that was missed by Brenden Aaronson, Leeds struggled to make their possession count in the first half. They were also visibly rattled by referee John Busby's decision not to show Ben Whiteman a second yellow for what Farke dubbed a 'nasty' foul on Bogle.

There was more urgency and more danger from the visitors in the second half. Patrick Bamford missed a chance from a yard out and James hit the bar before the equaliser came. Farke felt it was deserved but he wasn't happy with the way his men started or how they defended for the Preston goal.

"Good point on the road," he said. "We're just dancing on the table when we win the game but during a long Championship season there's a game you can't win and you have to make sure you don't lose it.

"We started too slowly. There was one situation we didn't control their counter attack and I was annoyed. You try to push to create chances, we were struggling to create enough,but you have to make sure you control their counter. You have to be there with good counter pressing, quick running back and this was not the case. I didn't like how we defended the situation, they had one chance and they used it. We're not Barca or Man City in their prime and can say we'll win 7-1, it's a difficult game here, a really good side, six unbeaten here. It was always clear it would be a difficult game once behind."

Farke did like how his team grew to control things in the second half and felt their response was better than at Ewood Park in a recent 1-0 defeat. "We should have scored the equaliser even earlier," he said. "We won all statistics and normally should win it but if you don't score you have to keep your nerve and keep pushing. We tried so much with substitutions and changing the base formation two times and it paid off with a well deserved equaliser. We're still on a two-point average per game which is important for our mood. We never know once we're beaten. It's good for our confidence and reputation. A valuable and good point. A good ending after a tough week. Nine points would have been perfect but seven points is good."

Farke would make no comment on referee Busby's overall performance, though admitted he felt Whiteman should at least have seen yellow for his challenge on Bogle. The German did however blast the conduct of an unnamed Preston coach in the aftermath of that flashpoint as Farke himself picked up a booking.

"I don't want to judge the referee today, I rate him as a referee and have a good relationship with him, I won't judge publically," said Farke. "I was annoyed with the yellow against myself, there was a situation, Whiteman was on a yellow and there was a nasty tackle with a straight leg. It was at least a yellow, a nasty foul. I'm not claiming for red cards after the game but he was substituted by Paul at half-time, experienced manager and knows what he needs to do.

"But it's allowed for me to talk to the fourth official about why it's not at least a yellow? We would have played against 10 and it would have been a decisive moment. I never have a problem if we have an argument with Paul or the fourth official but what has never happened is that when I want to talk to a fourth official that a member of the opponents' coaching staff wants to get me away. I thought this was respectless. I would have had an argument with Paul but it's not possible that a member I don't know, I didn't know his name, maybe he was the coach driver, that I should sit. As manager of Leeds United, 200 games, I have achieved a bit. For me we have the rule that just one person is allowed to stand and to talk to the manager. If Paul would have come over, no problem at all, but three or four are there and one tells me that I should go away and what should my behaviour be? I have to show some steel. Why I got a yellow card for this for not going to the bench? Perhaps it was my task to sit down, I'll have to speak with the LMA if the rules are changed again."