Leeds United boss Daniel Farke addresses tragedy chanting during Millwall FA Cup game

Leeds United released a statement condemning 'vile' chants that came from the away end after Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Millwall.

Daniel Farke was unaware of tragedy chanting during Leeds United's FA Cup defeat by Millwall but says it is not how the football world normally behaves.

The Whites put out a statement after the game at Elland Road condemning 'vile' chants that came from the away end.

The statement read: "We know the impact this has on the families of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, along with the whole fan base of Leeds United. We will work with the police and Millwall Football Club to identify those involved, whilst we will also continue our efforts with the football authorities to help eradicate these chants from the game."

Farke did not want to comment on the incident specifically but insisted that it is more commonplace for the footballing community to respond with support when there is a tragedy in the sport.

"During the game I was so focused, I didn't hear it so I want to stay a bit quiet in terms of commenting on what has happened," he said.

"There's nothing more stupid than this old quote about football being more important than life or death. It has nothing to do with the values of the whole football world.

“Life, death, the health of human beings is always more important than just a football game.

“The whole football world stands for this and wants to back this value.

"When something really sad happens normally the whole football world stands together, this is how we live as a club, how I live.

“I haven't heard it, I think it's important to look into the situation. Normally the whole football community in such a moment is backing each other. I hope we all stand and share the same values in these topics."