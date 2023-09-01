Daniel Farke sees Cody Drameh’s departure from Leeds United as a ‘smart move for all parties’ after Birmingham City landed the right-back on loan.

LOAN MOVE - Cody Drameh's time at Leeds United has been brought to an end by a loan move to Birmingham City in the final year of his Elland Road contract. Pic: Getty

The Blues have an option to take Drameh on a permanent basis, which would give them a march on anyone hoping to take him as a free agent next summer. Drameh is in the final year of his deal at Elland Road and Leeds will receive a loan fee, full salary recovery and get compensation if the player does sign for someone on a free in 2024.

A senior breakthrough never materialised for the 21-year-old, despite impressing in a pair of Championship loan stints with Cardiff City and Luton Town, with whom Drameh earned a promotion to the Premier League. He did feature for Farke as a 25th minute substitute for Sam Byram last weekend at Ipswich, albeit at left-back, but the youngster was hooked at the break after a difficult cameo.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Drameh at Leeds when, with no sign of a new contract on the table, an attempt was made to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City. That move fell through but Leeds did bring another right-back in this week, Djed Spence arriving on loan from Spurs.

Farke insists the direction the club have taken is no slight on Drameh.

“No, it was not a decision against Cody,” said the German.

"I mentioned several times, he’s a brilliant lad and he has also delivered on this level in teams who, with the greatest respect, play also bit slightly different in comparison to Leeds United. Also perhaps sometimes the ambition is also a little bit different. So for that I think you can't compare this too much. He has proved that he's capable to play on this level also really, really proper but we've got with Luke Ayling, a really experienced leader of our group and right now also with Djed Spence, pretty pretty good option for this level.

"Spence [at Forest] was outstanding, and there was no coincidence that Tottenham was willing to spend so much money for him. We have also Sam Byram who can also play the right-back position, Jamie Shackleton - we have options there and for that we got the feeling it was also Cody's wish to play more or less each and each and every minute and for that I think it's a smart move also for all parties.”

