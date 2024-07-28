Leeds United boosted as Premier League club 'drop out of Crysencio Summerville race'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crysencio Summerville continues to be linked away from Leeds United this summer

Leeds United were always likely to lose one or two players this summer after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. The Whites have sanctioned the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £40 million, while Glen Kamara has been allowed to join French club Rennes.

More departures have come with the likes of Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Kristoffer Klaesson and Diego Llorente being given the green light to leave the club permanently. Of course, Gray and Kamara would have been part of Daniel Farke's plans this season and the club insist that they are not looking to lose any more members of the first-team picture at Elland Road.

Despite that stance players continue to be linked away with Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto being among those linked away. The man attracting the most speculation continues to be Crysencio Summerville, though, and with a month to go until the end of the summer transfer window, clubs continue to be linked with interest.

The likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been linked over the course of the summer, while Liverpool are said to be keen, too. However, one team that seemingly won't be making a move to sign the Dutchman in the coming weeks is West Ham United.

According to Football Insider, the club are set to rule themselves out of the running given how much they would have to part with in order to prise him away from Elland Road. The report claims West Ham made an initial £20m bid but have no intention of going any higher.

With Leeds in a strong position, they don't need to sell and Farke will have high hopes of being able to keep hold of last season's Championship Player of the Year as the club push for promotion at the second time of asking.

