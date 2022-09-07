Leeds United boost expected in 'twelve-team battle' amid grim Nottingham Forest forecast

Jesse Marsch's Whites have taken just one point from their last three fixtures having started the new season by taking seven points out of a possible nine.

But Leeds are firmly expected to bounce back with a bang in Monday night's return to action at home to Forest for which the Whites are odds on across the board.

Leeds are no bigger than 4-5 to take all three points whereas Steve Cooper's newly-promoted visitors can be backed at 7-2.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK: For Leeds United and striker Patrick Bamford, above, who is generally favourite to score first in Monday night's return to action against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

The draw is on offer at 3-1 and Leeds are responsible for the first five players in the first scorer markert which is generally headed by Patrick Bamford and then Joe Gelhardt who can both be backed at 6-1 in the early markets.

The bookmakers remain confident that Leeds will stay up as the Whites as six teams are rated more likely to go down, even after the recent three-game winless run.

Bournemouth (1-2) and Nottingham Forest (10-11) are both odds on for the drop and Leicester City are also now predicted to go down as the Foxes are just 2-1 third favourites to finish below the dreaded dotted line.

Everton are next at 5-2, followed by Southampton (3-1), Fulham (7-2) and then Leeds at 4s.

Wolves (5-1), Aston Villa (6-1), Brentford (7-1) and to a lesser degree Crystal Palace (11s) and West Ham (14s) are the only other teams considered at less than massive prices in what is just about seen as a twelve-team battle to stay up.