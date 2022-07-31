Leeds United boost expected before start of new Premier League campaign

Leeds will take in their final warm-up game before next Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Wolves when recently-relegated Serie B side Cagliari line up in West Yorkshire for a 6.45pm kick-off.
Jesse Marsch's side are 11-10 favourites with Bet365 to record a victory in front of their own fans whereas Cagliari can be backed at 2-1.
The draw is on offer at 12-5 and a 1-0 win for the hosts is rated the most likely outcome of a Leeds triumph at 8-1.
A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 1-1, followed by a 1-0 triumph for the hosts.
Leeds are 17-2 to record a 2-1 triumph or 10s to win 2-0.
Cagliari can also be backed at 10s to oblige 1-0.