Big Leeds United boost expected and strong Whites backing with dim view of Championship rivals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Leeds United boost is firmly expected with strong Whites backing amid a dim view of a Championship rival.
Leeds slipped to ninth place in the table through Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley which left the Whites on eight points after five games played and four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
The Whites now face a long trip to South Wales for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Cardiff City who are scrapping for points in their bid to escape the early table drop zone. The bookmakers, though, confidently expect Leeds to make light of their weekend assignment and leave the Cardiff City Stadium with all three points.
Farke’s Whites are odds-on favourites across the board for victory in being no bigger than 4-6 but as short as 1-2 with some firms. As part of a dim view of the hosts, Cardiff can be backed at nearly 5-1 despite being on home turf - 23-5 the best on offer - and the Bluebirds are now second favourites to be relegated behind Plymouth Argyle.
The draw is available at 16-5 and Leeds remain strong favourites to win the division at a best-priced 15-8 despite last Saturday’s last slip-up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.