Leeds United team news is in for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Millwall.

Boss Daniel Farke has been boosted by the return of two Leeds United men for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Millwall in which there is just one change to the side.

Right back Jayden Bogle was suspended for Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle as he served a one-match ban for amassing five yellow cards. The returning Junior Firpo, himself back from suspension , took Bogle’s place in the team as Sam Byram switched sides from left back to right back to deputise for Bogle.

Bogle, though, comes straight back into the side as Byram drops to the bench in the only Whites change for the Wednesday night showdown at The Den for which striker Patrick Bamford also returns to the matchday squad.

Forwards Bamford and Joe Gelhardt were both doubts for the contest, Gelhardt having suffered a knock to his hip in training and Bamford suffering from a minor adductor issue before then being unwell. Bamford now makes his return to the matchday squad and sits on the bench but Gelhardt is still missing.

Longer term injury absentees Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Largie Ramazani had already been confirmed as being out.

Lions boss Neil Harris has made three changes to his Millwall side amid Joe Bryan's suspension.

Bryan serves a one-match ban for amassing five yellow cards and is replaced in the XI by Danny McNamara. Ryan Wintle and Duncan Watmore also come into the XI as Casper de Norre and Femi Azeez drop to the bench.

Millwall: Jensen, McNamara, Cooper, Tanganga, Wintle, Langstaff, Leonard, Watmore, Saville, Esse, Honeyman. Subs: Roberts, Wallace, Hutchinson, Azeez, Kelly, Coburn, Emakhu, De Norre, Ivanovic.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Solomon, Joseph, Bamford.