There is a view at ownership level that a new head coach with experience of motivating teams in relegation scraps is now needed for what they see as four cup finals.

Sam Allardyce, out of work for two years, ticks the boxes that the board believe to be key, having been there and done it with a number of clubs. He has also worked with CEO Angus Kinnear previously and expressed his confidence in an ability to 'sort Leeds out' earlier this season following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of football Victor Orta is thought to have kept faith with head coach Javi Gracia, believing it possible to get the necessary results from the final four games to stay up. That split of opinion now between him and the board appears set to end Orta's almost six-year reign as head of the club's football operations. Orta's position has come under increased scrutiny since the decision to appoint Marsch as Bielsa's successor. Supporters have protested the director of football's involvement in recent games, both at home and away. Earlier in the campaign he issued an apology after being caught on camera sarcastically shouting 'sack the board' at fans, and revealed he had been the target of abuse.

Should Leeds make the decision to fire Gracia after just 70 days in charge and replace him with Allardyce, it will bring to an end a project Orta has spearheaded for owner Andrea Radrizzani since his May 2017 arrival.

Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth, which made it four defeats and one draw in five outings, sparked crisis talks and made it almost impossible to see Gracia remaining in post.

The board's view is that, with the current project at an end, a temporary appointment until the summer is the best way forward, before starting afresh come the end of the season. A final decision and subsequent announcements are anticipated today as players return to training at Thorp Arch and Leeds begin preparations for a trip to title-chasing Manchester City.