Leeds United board break silence after transfer window with statement on upcoming Elland Road development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Beginning next month, Leeds supporters' personalised stones will be replaced with exact replicas, courtesy of a new company, to ensure of a 'much better quality' installation. The work is expected to take around two months to complete.
An official club statement confirmed 'three larger stones dedicated to former managers Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa' will also be installed, 'similar to those located in Bremner Square', while additional space for supporters to purchase new stones has also been factored into the project.
“The club have taken on board recent feedback from supporters on the stones at Centenary Square, and we are really happy that we can now announce that all of the stones will be replaced," chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed, via the club's website.
Kinnear retains his place on the Leeds board, alongside 49ers Enterprises chief and United chairman Paraag Marathe. Supporters last heard from either of the two figures in an official capacity at the beginning of the summer transfer window when the club confirmed their partnership with soft drinks giant Red Bull GmbH.
Leeds intend to address supporters about their summer transfer dealings, which saw key players Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville sold for large transfer fees, following the conclusion of the transfer period. The window closed last Friday evening before Leeds' 2-0 win over Hull City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.