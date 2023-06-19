Brenden Aaronson helped the United States clinch their second-straight CONCACAF Nations League title with a 2-0 win over Canada at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Leeds United midfielder started the game before being replaced by Johnny Cardoso in the 68th-minute as first-half goals from Crystal Palace man Chris Richards and Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun clinched victory for the USA.

Aaronson replaced former Whites loanee Weston McKennie in the starting line-up after the Juventus player was one of four men sent off in a feisty semi-final victory over Mexico, meaning he was suspended for the clash with Canada.

Richards headed in the opener from Giovanni Reyna’s corner before Balogun hammered in the second as Reyna claimed his second assist of the night.

“I would say the last two games embody what we’re trying to challenge our players with as we continue to evolve this team,” interim boss BJ Callaghan said after the victory. “And we’re looking even bigger. We’re looking beyond, to the 2026 World Cup.”

“They’re really well coached. They’re really well organized,” he added Callaghan of Canada. “They’re another team that’s adaptable, moving in and out of multiple shapes and positions, and switching guys all over the field. So I would say it was quite a chess match tonight.

“We thought if we were able to reduce enough space behind the back line and try to keep them all in front of us, we’d have a chance. If they were able to get behind us, we knew that it could be problems, and I thought our guys executed the game plan as well as they could. And I understand that we suffered for long stretches of the time, but that’s how finals work.”