Leeds United's best XI and bench as things stand with key pair going and doubts over three more

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th May 2025, 17:31 BST

Leeds United are heading for the Premier League and already with a very different likely best XI and bench as things stand.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are going up as Championship champions having recorded a superb tally of 100 points along with runners-up Burnley.

But two key players in helping Leeds achieve that tally are departing as things stand and big question marks linger over another three.

With that in mind, here, we run through the probable new best Leeds XI and bench, as things stand.

Ended the season as first choice keeper and Leeds no 1 as things stand.

1. GK: Karl Darlow.

Ended the season as first choice keeper and Leeds no 1 as things stand. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Widely considered the best right back in the Championship from United's promotion winning season and now all set for another crack at the Prem.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Widely considered the best right back in the Championship from United's promotion winning season and now all set for another crack at the Prem. | Getty Images

Another set for another crack at the Premier League and a first go with Leeds.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Another set for another crack at the Premier League and a first go with Leeds. | Getty Images

Struijk ended the season sidelined due to a foot fracture but the centre back pairing of Struijk and Rodon would have to be considered first choice despite midfielder Ethan Ampadu impressing when dropping back into defence.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Struijk ended the season sidelined due to a foot fracture but the centre back pairing of Struijk and Rodon would have to be considered first choice despite midfielder Ethan Ampadu impressing when dropping back into defence. | Getty Images

One of the major question marks. Clear first choice left back - but out of contract this summer. That said, he remains a Whites player and would start on the left side of defence as things stand.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

One of the major question marks. Clear first choice left back - but out of contract this summer. That said, he remains a Whites player and would start on the left side of defence as things stand. | Getty Images

The captain usually looks pretty good when dropping back into defence but centre midfield is the natural position, just a case of who partners him.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain usually looks pretty good when dropping back into defence but centre midfield is the natural position, just a case of who partners him. | Getty Images

