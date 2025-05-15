Leeds United are heading for the Premier League and already with a very different likely best XI and bench as things stand.
Daniel Farke’s Whites are going up as Championship champions having recorded a superb tally of 100 points along with runners-up Burnley.
But two key players in helping Leeds achieve that tally are departing as things stand and big question marks linger over another three.
With that in mind, here, we run through the probable new best Leeds XI and bench, as things stand.
1. GK: Karl Darlow.
Ended the season as first choice keeper and Leeds no 1 as things stand. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Widely considered the best right back in the Championship from United's promotion winning season and now all set for another crack at the Prem. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Another set for another crack at the Premier League and a first go with Leeds. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Struijk ended the season sidelined due to a foot fracture but the centre back pairing of Struijk and Rodon would have to be considered first choice despite midfielder Ethan Ampadu impressing when dropping back into defence. | Getty Images
5. LB: Junior Firpo
One of the major question marks. Clear first choice left back - but out of contract this summer. That said, he remains a Whites player and would start on the left side of defence as things stand. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
The captain usually looks pretty good when dropping back into defence but centre midfield is the natural position, just a case of who partners him. | Getty Images