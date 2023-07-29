Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United beat off opposition to land second summer signing from Champions League side

Leeds United have completed their second first team signing of the summer with the arrival of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 18:36 BST

Darlow has ended nine years with the Magpies by signing a three-year contract with Leeds, joining the Whites for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £400,000. Reports earlier this month claimed Newcastle were set to demand as much as £5m for the 32-year-old keeper who has plenty of Premier League and Championship experience.

Leeds had been on the lookout for a new goalkeeping recruit following the release of Joel Robles and uncertainty about Illan Meslier's future. Meslier has played the full duration of United's last two friendlies against Nottingham Forest and Monaco.

Leeds beat a number of other clubs to land Darlow’s services and the keeper could now make his debut in next Sunday’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City. Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Hull City were among the other clubs keen on the 32-year-old stopper. Darlow becomes the club’s second second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for around £7m.

