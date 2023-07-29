Darlow has ended nine years with the Magpies by signing a three-year contract with Leeds, joining the Whites for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £400,000. Reports earlier this month claimed Newcastle were set to demand as much as £5m for the 32-year-old keeper who has plenty of Premier League and Championship experience.

Leeds had been on the lookout for a new goalkeeping recruit following the release of Joel Robles and uncertainty about Illan Meslier's future. Meslier has played the full duration of United's last two friendlies against Nottingham Forest and Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad