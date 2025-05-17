An ex-Leeds United player is in big demand.

German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly prepared to trigger a big release clause to sign an ex-Leeds United man.

Defender Robin Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg for a reported 13m euros in the summer of 2020 but left the club following relegation to join Eintracht Frankfurt, initially on loan.

It was then announced in January of last year that the move would be made permanent in the summer and Koch signed a three-year deal.

Koch, though, is now reportedly wanted by Leverkusen who are prepared to trigger his release clause of €18–20 million according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in the 28-year-old defender whom Eintracht Frankfurt are keen to keep.

Taking to social media platform X, Plettenberg wrote: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen have entered the race for Robin #Koch and are prepared to trigger his release clause of €18–20 million. Talks have already taken place, but a final decision is still pending.

“RB Leipzig are also in the race and have held talks regarding Koch. Borussia Dortmund remain interested as well.

“Eintracht Frankfurt want to keep him and are pushing for a contract extension. It’s an open race. No commitments have been made to any club so far.”