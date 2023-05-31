Leeds United battle on cards as Whites keeper receives summer international call

Meslier was taken out of the Leeds team by new boss Sam Allardyce who instead went with the experience of 32-year-old Spaniard Joel Robles for the final four games of United’s battle for Premier League survival. Meslier, though, has now been named in boss Sylvain Ripoll’s France under-21s squad for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships, hosted in Romania and Georgia.

Ripoll has selected three keeper in his 23-man squad as 23-year-old Meslier is joined by 21-year-old Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier and 21-year-old Bristol City stopper Stefan Bajic who spent the second half of last season on loan at Valenciennes. Crustal Palace's Micheal Olise is also part of the squad.

The competition runs from Wednesday, June 21 to Saturday, July 8 and France are drawn in Group D along with Italy, Norway and Switzerland. Whites pair Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde have already been named in Leif Gunnar Smerud’s Norway squad, meaning a likely inter-Whites battle in the quest to qualify for the competition’s knockouts.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan, West Ham's Alphonse Areola and Lens stopper Brice Samba were the three keepers selected by boss Didier Deschamps for the France senior squad for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and France.