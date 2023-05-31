Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Leeds United battle on cards as Whites keeper receives summer international call

Whites ‘keeper Illan Meslier has gone four games without playing but is heading for a summer international tournament with his country.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:32 BST

Meslier was taken out of the Leeds team by new boss Sam Allardyce who instead went with the experience of 32-year-old Spaniard Joel Robles for the final four games of United’s battle for Premier League survival. Meslier, though, has now been named in boss Sylvain Ripoll’s France under-21s squad for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships, hosted in Romania and Georgia.

Ripoll has selected three keeper in his 23-man squad as 23-year-old Meslier is joined by 21-year-old Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier and 21-year-old Bristol City stopper Stefan Bajic who spent the second half of last season on loan at Valenciennes. Crustal Palace's Micheal Olise is also part of the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition runs from Wednesday, June 21 to Saturday, July 8 and France are drawn in Group D along with Italy, Norway and Switzerland. Whites pair Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde have already been named in Leif Gunnar Smerud’s Norway squad, meaning a likely inter-Whites battle in the quest to qualify for the competition’s knockouts.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan, West Ham's Alphonse Areola and Lens stopper Brice Samba were the three keepers selected by boss Didier Deschamps for the France senior squad for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and France.

SUMMER CALL UP: For Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.SUMMER CALL UP: For Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
SUMMER CALL UP: For Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:Illan MeslierSam AllardyceFrance