Ex-Whites star Raphinha and his Barcelona side have received a message from Leeds United following the club’s La Liga title triumph.

Barca lined up for Thursday evening’s clash at Espanyol knowing that a victory would secure another league title and a stunning strike from teen sensation Lamine Yamal fired them ahead.

The 17-year-old cut in from the right flank before unleashing a thunderbolt strike that flew into the top left corner with 53 minutes on the clock.

Espanyol’s task was then made even harder with ten minutes left when Leandro Cabrera was sent off.

Teen star Yamal then turned provider in the sixth minute of added time, setting up Fermin Lopez to net a second Barca goal to spark wild celebrations.

Raphinha played the full match on what was his 142nd appearance for the club, after which Leeds issued a message of congratulations.

The club’s Spanish X account wrote: “Champions of the league, congratulations Raphinha and Barca!”.

The message was then res-hared by the club’s official account.