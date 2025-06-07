Ex-Whites star Raphinha has scooped a new award.

Former Leeds United star Raphinha has beaten off huge competition to scoop a big award.

Brazilian star Raphinha has just come to the end of his third La Liga season with Barcelona, for whom he bagged 18 goals and 11 assists to help his side to the title.

Despite competition from the likes of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and teammate Lamine Yamal, the ex-Whites star has now been named the La Liga player of the season for the 2024-25 campaign. Raphinha is also fourth favourite to win this year’s Ballon D’or.

A statement released by Barcelona on Friday afternoon read: “Another LaLiga award for the blaugranes. After Hansi Flick was named as coach of the season and Lamine Yamal was named as best U23 player, it's now time for Raphinha to receive the accolades, as the Brazilian has been named as best LaLiga player after an outstanding 2024/25 season.

“Flick's arrival as coach coincided with the Brazilian taking his football to another level, becoming a very attack-minded player and a real difference-maker for Barça. So much so that he has been recognised as the standout player in LaLiga of the season just ended.

“Raphinha has really stepped up and you only have to look at the numbers for proof. His first season in the domestic competition was 2022/23 when he scored seven goals in blaugrana, while last season he scored six. This season he has tripled that number, scoring 18 goals in 36 LaLiga games. A true reflection of his attacking importance for Barça throughout the campaign

“He may be a goalscoring wide forward, but he also provides chances for his teammates. In addition to the 18 goals in 36 games, he has accumulated 11 assists. That puts him second for assists in LaLiga for the season, with only teammate Lamine Yamal ahead on 15.

“Raphinha has achieved numbers this season to show he is a key player in attack, making him a worthy winner of the best LaLiga player of the season award. There is no denying that the blaugrana number 11 has been one of the sensations of the season.”