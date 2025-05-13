Clubs across Europe have been made aware of seven Barcelona players reportedly up for sale this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s summer transfer business has previously seen the club negotiate with Spanish giants Barcelona, as well as the club’s current sporting director Deco.

During the summer of 2021, the Whites arranged a move for left-back Junior Firpo, then a year later it was star man Raphinha headed in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Chelsea man Deco was working as the Brazilian’s agent at the time but has since relinquished his duties as Raphinha’s representative to become the Catalan club’s transfers lead.

This week, after Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League to Inter Milan but moved seven points clear of Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race, Deco has reportedly made seven players available for transfer this summer.

Los Culés have experienced financial difficulties over the past few summer windows, struggling to comply with Spain’s version of Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR). Their position has necessitated player sales, sizeable bank loans and the staggering of payments in order to continue operations at a competitive level. Therefore, it is little surprise to see the club green light a fire-sale of their less important playing squad assets.

One such individual named by Sport in Deco’s seven is goalkeeper Iñaki Peña. The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances in LaLiga this season but is firmly second-choice behind experienced veteran Wojciech Szczeşny. While the ex-Arsenal 'keeper is not guaranteed to remain at Camp Nou, Peña has been deemed surplus to requirements with club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Leeds’ present goalkeeping situation, the Whites are expected to be in for a new stopper this summer and a player of Peña's experience, at least on paper, appears somewhat enticing, particularly given his contract expires in 12 months.

Others reportedly made available are defenders Ronald Araujo and Hector Fort, as well as Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Pau Victor and former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ansu Fati, with the latter pair supposedly having made up their minds.

Leeds are expected to employ a hybrid transfer strategy this summer, scouring Europe's top leagues for deals, whilst also seeking to add proven quality from domestic rivals.