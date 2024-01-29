A young supporter was seen running onto the pitch to approach Jaidon Anthony after Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle, and another fan recently came close to wiping out goalkeeper Illan Meslier when slipping over after entering the playing surface at the end of the Preston North End game. There were issues in games not involving Leeds at the weekend, including mass disorder at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with fans spilling onto the pitch.

Leeds have released a statement reinforcing their zero tolerance stance on fans coming onto the pitch, including children, and revealed that a trio of supporters have been banned from Elland Road over the past week. It read: “Following events at football matches across the country at the weekend and at our home games at Elland Road over the past week, we would like to remind supporters that Leeds United has a zero tolerance approach to any fan attempting to get onto the pitch. This also includes children, where any encroachment will lead to a one-year ban being issued to parents/guardians.

“The safety of the players and officials is paramount, it is a criminal offence for supporters to enter the pitch or surrounding areas and anyone who does, faces potential police and court action. We have already been fined £40,000 for such incidents by the FA in the past 12 months and we are now expected to face further financial punishment, which is detrimental to the club. Whilst we appreciate that this is a very small number of individuals, pitch encroachment can also have an impact on the wider fanbase, with the potential for a reduction in capacity at Elland Road, and away tickets, where we may be subjected to smaller allocations. In the past week, we can confirm three supporters have been issued with bans and the club is supporting the police with criminal investigations. Please think about your actions to keep everyone safe, thank you for your support.”