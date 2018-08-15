Leeds United: Bamford happy to bide his time behind ‘brilliant’ Roofe

Patrick Bamford insists he is willing to bide his time behind a “brilliant” Kemar Roofe after claiming his first Leeds United goal in Tuesday’s League Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

Bamford made his first meaningful impression since a £7m move from Middlesbrough with a 27th-minute effort at Elland Road, showing the finishing touch which persuaded Leeds to make the striker their most expensive signing in almost 20 years.

Kemar Roofe.

United landed Bamford five days before the start of their Championship season but he began the campaign on the bench after head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted to field Roofe as a lone centre-forward in a 4-1-4-1 system.

Roofe – Leeds’ top scorer last season – claimed man-of-the-match awards after both of the club’s victories over Stoke City and Derby County and produced two classy finishes in a 4-1 win at Pride Park on Saturday.

Bamford’s only prior chance before Tuesday’s League Cup tie was a late appearance as a substitute at Derby but the 24-year-old, who received the number nine shirt after arriving from Teesside, said he has no argument with the existing pecking order.

“He (Roofe) has had the whole of pre-season with the manager, working on his ideas,” Bamford said. “If anything, bringing in new faces ups everyone’s game and that can only be good for the team.

“He was brilliant at Derby and took his goals brilliantly. I’m really happy for him and, as long as he keeps going, the team will do well. I know that might mean I have to wait a little bit to play but I’m ready whenever.”

Bielsa has revolutionised Leeds’ style of play since his appointment in June and Bamford said: “Having six weeks with him, things become more natural whereas I’ve been here two weeks. It might take longer.

“I still have to think a little bit about what he wants me to do, rather than it coming naturally. It is one of those things; a learning period.”