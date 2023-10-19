Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United away days fall victim to broadcast TV reshuffle as Sky Sports change trio of fixtures

Three Leeds United fixtures in the build-up to the Christmas period have been selected for live TV broadcast on Sky Sports.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:50 BST
SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed shot of a camera man during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed shot of a camera man during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
Leeds’ away games versus Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland have all been allocated new kick-off times, and in some cases a new date, as the broadcast television schedule takes shape over the coming weeks.

United’s trip to the New York Stadium to face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham has been moved to Friday, November 24 with a new kick-off time of 8pm.

Leeds’ visit to Ewood Park two weeks later has been selected for the early kick-off slot on Saturday, December 9, now scheduled for 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Whites’ midweek contest with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light has been amended ever so slightly, changing from a 7:45pm kick-off to 8pm on Tuesday, December 12.

Leeds’ draw for television audiences has undoubtedly played a part in Daniel Farke’s side being selected for this latest string of broadcast Championship fixtures. Selections have now been made up to and including December 18.

