Three Leeds United fixtures in the build-up to the Christmas period have been selected for live TV broadcast on Sky Sports.

Leeds’ away games versus Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland have all been allocated new kick-off times, and in some cases a new date, as the broadcast television schedule takes shape over the coming weeks.

United’s trip to the New York Stadium to face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham has been moved to Friday, November 24 with a new kick-off time of 8pm.

Leeds’ visit to Ewood Park two weeks later has been selected for the early kick-off slot on Saturday, December 9, now scheduled for 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Whites’ midweek contest with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light has been amended ever so slightly, changing from a 7:45pm kick-off to 8pm on Tuesday, December 12.