Leeds United are one of the best supported clubs in the Championship. The Whites are always backed in big numbers when they travel away from home.
Daniel Farke’s side are aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season after they fell just short in the last campaign. They have made a steady start to this term and have won two and drawn two from their first four fixtures.
Leeds beat Hull City 2-0 at home last time out before heading into the international break. Here is a look at how their away attendances so far this season compare to their rivals...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.