Leeds United automatic promotion change imminent as key rivals get huge chance

A change in the Leeds United automatic promotion landscape is imminent as a key rival gets a massive chance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds moved to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town through Friday night’s 1-0 win at Championship leaders Leicester City before the Tractor Boys picked up a point through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham City.

Daniel Farke’s side are now seven points adrift of the automatic promotion spots but second-placed Ipswich have a game in hand and Kieran McKenna’s side will take in that fixture tomorrow evening with an away clash against third-bottom Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will return to action four days’ later with the visit of sixth-bottom Plymouth Argyle, by which time the automatic promotion state of play will have changed one way or the other via Ipswich’s game in hand which offers McKenna’s side the chance to move ten or eight points clear.