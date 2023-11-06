Leeds United automatic promotion change imminent as key rivals get huge chance
Third-placed Leeds moved to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town through Friday night’s 1-0 win at Championship leaders Leicester City before the Tractor Boys picked up a point through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham City.
Daniel Farke’s side are now seven points adrift of the automatic promotion spots but second-placed Ipswich have a game in hand and Kieran McKenna’s side will take in that fixture tomorrow evening with an away clash against third-bottom Rotherham United.
Leeds will return to action four days’ later with the visit of sixth-bottom Plymouth Argyle, by which time the automatic promotion state of play will have changed one way or the other via Ipswich’s game in hand which offers McKenna’s side the chance to move ten or eight points clear.
Ipswich host 14th-placed Swansea City on Saturday whilst leaders Leicester City visit 12th-placed Middlesbrough as the division’s top three all play in 3pm kick-offs.