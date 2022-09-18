Leeds welcome Everton to Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

It has been an intriguing start to the new Premier League season for Jesse Marsch and his Leeds United players.

The campaign got underway with a fine home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Rodrigo and Brendon Aaronson got the goals to claim a 2-1 victory at Elland Road.

Rodrigo was on target a week later as Marsch’s men claimed a 2-2 draw at Southampton thanks to two goals from the Spanish international, who then found the net for a third consecutive game in the memorable 3-0 win over Chelsea.

The form has dipped over the last three games with just one point gained from visits to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion and the home game with Everton.

But no matter what, Whites supporters have flocked to get behind their side in spectacular fashion in games at Elland Road and elsewhere.