Leeds United return to Elland Road this week and what a game to do it. Daniel Farke’s side host unbeaten Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday with the chance to climb into the automatic promotion places, and fans will no doubt play their part.

Plans to expand Elland Road were announced earlier this month as demand continues to outweigh supply, with Leeds’ home games selling out every single week. But how does their average attendance compare to those not only in the Championship, but with bigger grounds in the Premier League?