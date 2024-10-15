Leeds United's average attendance vs Championship and Premier League teams including Liverpool, Man Utd & more

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 20:30 BST

Leeds United fans pack out Elland Road at every occasion.

Leeds United return to Elland Road this week and what a game to do it. Daniel Farke’s side host unbeaten Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday with the chance to climb into the automatic promotion places, and fans will no doubt play their part.

Plans to expand Elland Road were announced earlier this month as demand continues to outweigh supply, with Leeds’ home games selling out every single week. But how does their average attendance compare to those not only in the Championship, but with bigger grounds in the Premier League?

Well, the YEP has rounded up the average home league attendance of every team across England’s top two tiers. Scroll down and take a look...

2024/25 average attendance: 11,129

1. AFC Bournemouth

2024/25 average attendance: 11,129 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 11,440

2. Oxford United

2024/25 average attendance: 11,440 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 11,694

3. Luton Town

2024/25 average attendance: 11,694 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 14,960

4. Millwall

2024/25 average attendance: 14,960 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 14,986

5. QPR

2024/25 average attendance: 14,986 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 15,155

6. Blackburn Rovers

2024/25 average attendance: 15,155 | Getty Images

