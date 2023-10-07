Leeds United forward Dan James says he needs to start adding more goals to his game after a promising start to the season in a creative sense.

The Welsh international is the Championship’s leading creator in terms of assists so far this season with four in ten matches.

James has only featured in eight of Leeds’ ten league fixtures so far and could have had a fifth if his scuffed attempt for United’s second goal at Millwall which was dispatched by Joel Piroe had counted, making his assists tally all the more impressive.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old is not satisfied and keen to add more goals to his game as Leeds prepare to welcome Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to LUTV, James said: “I've just got to keep adding as many [assists] as I can.

“I haven't got off the mark with a goal yet. That would be nice. But now we've got great forwards, you’ve always got to be on your toes because someone's gonna take your place and I think it's good. It's always great to have competition.

“Everyone around me has added with goals and assists which is great, we're gonna need that - it's a long season,” the former Swansea City winger added, echoing manager Daniel Farke’s verdict that Leeds will need goals from all over the pitch to be successful this term.

James has been called up to Rob Page’s Wales squad for October’s international fixtures but hopes Leeds can go out on a high with back-to-back wins in the Championship for the first time this season, putting pressure on those sides higher in the table.

“We're sitting at sixth at the minute but I think sixth and tenth are exactly the same, [on] 16 points.