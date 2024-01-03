Leeds United attacker returns to Whites as club ends player's loan move
A Leeds United attacker's loan spell has been ended with a return to the Whites.
A Leeds United attacker has returned to the Whites following a fresh decision reached on his loan spell.
Nineteen-year-old forward Sonny Perkins joined League One side Oxford United in August on a season-long loan but the teenager has since made just three league appearances for the Us, all from the bench.
The attacker has made just six appearances in total for Oxford - scoring one goal - and Leeds have now taken the decision to recall the England youth international to continue his development at Thorp Arch and with the club's under-21s.
The forward's recall means that he cannot head back out on loan again this season having featured for Leeds before heading out on loan. FIFA rules stipulate a player cannot play for three teams in the same season.
Perkins is an England youth international at under-15s, 16s, 18s and 19s level. But the teen played just 167 minutes of football for Oxford who sit fifth in League One.