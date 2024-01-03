A Leeds United attacker's loan spell has been ended with a return to the Whites.

WHITES RETURN: For Sonny Perkins.

A Leeds United attacker has returned to the Whites following a fresh decision reached on his loan spell.

Nineteen-year-old forward Sonny Perkins joined League One side Oxford United in August on a season-long loan but the teenager has since made just three league appearances for the Us, all from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker has made just six appearances in total for Oxford - scoring one goal - and Leeds have now taken the decision to recall the England youth international to continue his development at Thorp Arch and with the club's under-21s.

The forward's recall means that he cannot head back out on loan again this season having featured for Leeds before heading out on loan. FIFA rules stipulate a player cannot play for three teams in the same season.