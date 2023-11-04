Leeds United attacker nets rapid treble as Whites under-18s pile misery on Everton
A Whites youngster hit a rapid treble as Leeds United’s under-18s enjoyed an afternoon to savour in the Under-18s Premier League.
Scott Gardner’s sixth-placed Whites travelled to Merseyside to face the division’s bottom side Everton at Finch Farm in a 12 noon kick-off and left with a 3-0 victory as Marley Wilson bagged a 26-minute hat-trick. Wilson fired Leeds ahead one minute before the interval after a Josh McDonald assist before doubling his and United’s tally five minutes after the break. From a Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin assist, 17-year-old winger Wilson then completed a brilliant treble with his third goal in the 69th minute.