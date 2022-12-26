Ian Poveda is on a season-long loan at Championship side Blackpool but had been struggling for game time after making just three league starts, all of which arrived in September or October. Poveda, though, was handed a total of 69 minutes in two outings from the bench in Blackpool’s two games before Christmas, after which he was praised by boss Michael Appleton. Poveda was then named in the starting line up for Boxing Day’s Championship clash at Hull City and played 56 minutes before being withdrawn three minutes after team mate Jordan Thorniley had been sent off. Blackpool were 1-0 up at the time but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere in the Championship, loaned out Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were both named on the bench for Millwall’s lunchtime clash at Watford in which the Lions recorded a 2-0 victory. Shackleton was brought on with 15 minutes left but England under-21s centre-back Cresswell was an unused substitute.

Tyler Roberts is on loan at QPR and returned from injury to be on the bench for Saturday’s tea time clash at Cardiff City. In League One, Lewis Bate was not involved for Oxford United in their 3-0 defeat at Ipswich Town whilst Jack Jenkins did not make the Salford City matchday squad for their home clash against Barrow in League Two which ended in a 1-1 draw.

CHANCE: For Ian Poveda, above, for Blackpool. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.