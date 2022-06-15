Leeds United at the World Cup: The Whites men qualifying for Qatar and final squad prospects

After a spate of recent internationals and Nations League games, the next international break will fall over the last two weeks of September and that will present the last pause before the World Cup itself.

The Premier League season then resumes over the first weekend of October before action pauses for six weeks after match round 16 which takes place over the weekend of Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 ahead of the fare in Qatar.

The World Cup starts on Monday, November 21 with the final taking place on Sunday, December 18 and the Premier League resumes again on Boxing Day.

There is still plenty of time for players to force their way into international squads but as things stand Leeds have 11 players who have helped their countries qualify for the end of year extravaganza.

Here, we list those Whites players ahead of the new campaign and each player's chances of making the final squad.

1. Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark) The summer Whites recruit only made his Denmark debut last September but another seven caps have followed since as part of continually good displays either from the start or the bench. The right back looks a sure thing to be at Qatar.

2. Raphinha (Brazil) Raphinha has become a Brazil international since joining Leeds and now a regular starter. Moreover, the winger continually looks one of their best players. He looks a certainty for Qatar but whether that's with Leeds remains to be seen.

3. Patrick Bamford (England) Bamford had a rotten time with injuries last season which held him back for club but also country having made his Three Lions debut in September's World Cup qualifier against Andorra, his sole outing so far. If he can get back fit and firing there is still a definite chance.

4. Kalvin Phillips (England) The less said about Tuesday's 4-0 loss at home to Hungary the better but Phillips is clearly one of Gareth Southgate's main options in centre midfield. The real question is whether he will still be a Leeds player by the time the World Cup starts.