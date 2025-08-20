The second game of Leeds United’s Premier League return takes the club to Arsenal - but five men are doubtful and one more out of Saturday evening’s clash at The Emirates.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are strongly fancied to finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy this season and are challenging Liverpool as title favourites.
Arteta’s men faced an opening weekend clash against fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford and weak goalkeeping from Red Devils keeper Altay Bayindir led to Riccardo Calafiori heading home the only goal of the game in the 13th minute.
Arsenal, though, were dealt a possible injury blow in the contest and another setback has presented itself in midweek ahead of the visit of Leeds who themselves have doubts over key men.
Daniel Farke’s Whites began life back in the Premier League with Monday night’s 1-0 victory at home to Everton which also might have come at a cost.
Here, ahead of Farke and Arteta’s press conferences, we run through the early injury news from both camps with one out and five doubts but two more back.
1. DOUBT: Ethan Ampadu
Ampadu looked in big trouble after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Everton's Tim Iroegbunam 11 minutes into the second half of Monday night's win at Elland Road, the skipper staying down and looking both in pain and upset as he received treatment. Ampadu, though, ultimately played on before finally being brought off in the 78th minute. Boss Daniel Farke said afterwards Leeds were hopeful Ampadu had just suffered a bad bruise but the Whites boss admitted the midfielder's condition would have to be checked. Must be an element of doubt although the midfielder is made of stern stuff so he might well be fine. | Getty Images
2. DOUBT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
England-capped striker Calvert-Lewin was unveiled as United's eighth signing of the summer on Friday afternoon but Farke warned at the same day's press conference that after the September international break was probably a more realistic timeframe of when the forward would be fully ready. It was no great surprise then that Calvert-Lewin did not make the bench against Everton and it remains to be seen if he is involved this weekend. Farke did say he hoped he might be ready quicker than after the international break so definitely a chance. | LUFC
3. DOUBT: Ben White
Arsenal's ex-Leeds loan star White started Sunday's win at Old Trafford and put in a very decent showing but the defender was taken off in the 71st minute and left the pitch alongside club physio Simon Murphy. White was then missing from Wednesday's open training session at The Emirates, casting doubt as to whether he would be available to face his old loan club. | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Kai Havertz.
Havertz returned from three months out with a hamstring injury for the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season and replaced new signing Viktor Gyokeres as a 60th-minute substitute in the weekend’s season opener at Manchester United. The German striker, though, has since suffered a knee injury and was missing from the club’s open training session at The Emirates on Wednesday. The 26-year-old is reportedly now being assessed to determine whether he now faces another spell on the sidelines. A big blow for the Gunners if he does. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
5. DOUBT: Christian Norgaard
Noorgard, a summer signing from Brentford, was another Arsenal player missing from Wednesday's open training session. Arteta had said over the weekend that the midfielder had “a little issue that the medical staff will address”. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
6. BACK: Jaka Bijol
United's new £15m Slovenian international centre-back Bijol was suspended for Monday night's Everton opener as he served a one match ban for his red card in his final game for Udinese in Serie A. The defender is back available for the Arsenal clash and gives Farke a difficult decision to make. | Getty Images