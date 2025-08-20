1 . DOUBT: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu looked in big trouble after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Everton's Tim Iroegbunam 11 minutes into the second half of Monday night's win at Elland Road, the skipper staying down and looking both in pain and upset as he received treatment. Ampadu, though, ultimately played on before finally being brought off in the 78th minute. Boss Daniel Farke said afterwards Leeds were hopeful Ampadu had just suffered a bad bruise but the Whites boss admitted the midfielder's condition would have to be checked. Must be an element of doubt although the midfielder is made of stern stuff so he might well be fine. | Getty Images