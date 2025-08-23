Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side take in Daniel Farke’s Leeds United for the second game of the Premier League season at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has delivered an impressive Leeds United verdict and declared his Whites wish - but not for tonight.

Arteta’s men will come up against newly-promoted Leeds for the first time in two years this evening when the Gunners and Whites lock horns in a 5.30pm kick-off at the Emirates.

Arsenal are now challenging Liverpool as title favourites and Daniel Farke’s Whites are rated as massive underdogs for this evening’s contest which both sides approach following opening weekend victories.

Arteta, though, says he is expecting a very difficult match and against a team and a club that he has huge respect for and wishes all the best. Not for this evening, however.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by Arsenal’s official website, Arteta was asked about Leeds and said: “Very impressed. I've been watching them, what they did in pre-season, what they did on Monday, what they did last year, in the manner that they did it.

“Big compliments to the way they play, to the coach. I'm sure they're going to put a really difficult match against us.

Arteta added: “An incredible club, incredible history as well. I’ve been here long enough to understand the history of that club. As I said, very special, one big city with just one club. So passionate, and you know what happens when you go there and play. It's great to have them back, wish them all the best, apart from tomorrow. “