An Arsenal star has suffered an injury blow ahead of Leeds United’s visit.

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit of Leeds United which has left a star being assessed.

Striker Kai Havertz returned from three months out with a hamstring injury for the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season and replaced new signing Viktor Gyokeres as a 60th-minute substitute in the weekend’s season opener at Manchester United.

Havertz, though, has since suffered a knee injury and was missing from the club’s open training session at The Emirates on Wednesday ahead of Saturday evening’s visit of Leeds/

The 26-year-old Germany international striker is reportedly now being assessed to determine whether he now faces another spell on the sidelines.

The Gunners are already without another striker in Gabriel Jesus who remains on the comeback trail from surgery to his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Another striker option, Leandro Trossard, has been injured of late with a groin injury but made the bench for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Manchester United for which he was an unused substitute.

Former Whites loan star Ben White was another notable omission from Wednesday’s training session. White started Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford but was forced off in the 71st minute.

Summer signing Christian Noorgard - currently out with what Arteta has called “a little issue the medical staff will address” - was also not involved in Wednesday’s session.