With a little under two weeks of January left to go, it’s been a fairly quiet transfer window for Leeds United.

Aside from the arrival of young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have failed to add any fresh faces to their squad since the turn of the year, despite widespread speculation linking them with a number of players.

And several of those rumours have persisted into the latter stages of the January window.

As is understood by the YEP, Leeds have tabled a bid for one player in particular, with no other offers on the cards at the present moment, but if the gossip columns are to be believed, there are still plenty of potential targets to keep an eye on between now and the end of the month.

We’ve gathered up a few below, as well as taking a look at some other Premier League deals that could be wrapped up in the coming days...

According to The Athletic, Leeds have already had one £15m bid for the USA international rejected, but are expected to return with an improved offer.

The former Chelsea man has been linked with the Whites consistently throughout the month, with Corriere Granata suggesting that talks for a potential move were underway last week.

A rumour that has faded slightly in recent days, Leeds were being linked with the Kosovo international earlier in the window, as per LaLazioSiamoNoi. West Brom and Hull City have also been credited with interest.

A long-term target for Leeds, Nandez's future at Cagliari continues to be the subject of widespread discussion. Cagliari News 24 went as far as to claim earlier in the week that the Whites have the necessary funds needed to get a deal for the midfielder over the line.