Leeds United are not about individuals and are yet to miss Samuel Saiz, insists Adam Forshaw

Adam Forshaw has played down the significance of Samuel Saiz leaving Leeds United, claiming the club “haven’t missed him so far” and saying Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is “not about individuals”.

Forshaw is the first of United’s players to speak about Saiz’s move to Getafe since Leeds granted an unexpected request from the Spaniard to quit English football midway through their Championship season.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Saiz asked to go back to Spain earlier this month, telling Leeds he was unhappy and unsettled after 18 months at Elland Road.

United moved quickly to wrap up a deal with La Liga side Getafe, releasing Saiz on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent £6m transfer next summer.

Officials at Leeds were concerned that forcing Saiz to stay at Thorp Arch could affect a squad who are competing strongly for promotion and sit three points clear at the top of the Championship after 25 games.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa stressed that he had not wanted him to leave but insisted he trusted United to take the right decision based on their discussions with Saiz.

Leeds have won three of their four fixtures since Saiz departed and while Forshaw described him as “a good player”, the former Middlesbrough midfielder showed little sign of disappointment over Saiz’s exit.

“To be honest, I don't think we’ve missed him so far since he left,” Forshaw said. “We’ve won three games since we announced he was leaving and that’s my personal view.

“I think everyone in the squad buys into what we’re doing and works really hard for the team. It’s not about any individuals, I’ll be honest. I don’t really know what to say to that.

“He’s a good player but we’re a team and we all work together. That’s that really.