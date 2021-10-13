Leeds United are beating every Premier League team in two key statistical areas under Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa’s players surprised Premier League teams with their intense playing style on their arrival to the top flight last year, as the newly-promoted team took ten points from their first six games.

Beginning this season with the same approach, the Whites’ hyper-energised game hasn’t yielded the same results as Leeds took just three points from their first six matches - though finally claimed victory against Watford last time out at the seventh attempt.

With Leeds hovering just above the relegation zone, the Opta Analyst have shown how Leeds are outstripping other teams with their impressive running statistics.

Ahead of Burnley and Norwich by just one kilometre, the Whites players have collectively run 764km, which is the equivalent of more than 18 marathons.

Distance run isn’t a clear predictor of success though, since besides Liverpool, three out of the top four teams are below tenth in the bottom half of the running rankings.

United also top the charts in another key area and with 1,210 sprints between them, Bielsa’s players have completed 20% more sprints than Southampton, who are ranked second on 997.

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Gareth Copley.

