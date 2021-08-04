Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson (left) with Andrew Taylor (right). Pic: PA

Sunderland first-team coach Andrew Taylor has left his role at the Stadium of Light to take up the vacant position at Elland Road.

The Whites will employ the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender to oversee the club's emerging talent that are spending time out on loan away from LS11 in a bid to gain senior experience.

Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019 to join Phil Parkinson's backroom staff in the North East following his retirement from playing.

He remained in post following the arrival of current Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson but has now opted to change roles with a move to West Yorkshire.

Following Taylor’s departure from the club, Johnson said: “We really enjoyed working with Andy on a football and a human level, so he leaves with our best wishes.

"He has a lot of football knowledge and has also completed his football directorship, so this step is a natural progression for him.

"He joins a great club, a big club, in Leeds United and it is a really good role for him. We thank him for his work and I hope that we will be able to connect with him again in the future.”

A Sunderland statement read: "All at SAFC would like to thank Andrew for his dedication over the past two years and wish him the very best of luck in his new role."

Leeds have sent out the likes of Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood Town), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe), Leif Davis (Bournemouth) and Mateusz Bogusz (Ibiza) among others ahead of the new term.