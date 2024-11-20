When Marcelo Bielsa led the Whites back to the Premier League, an already flourishing American fanbase enjoyed more access to games thanks to top flight broadcast deals. The club's profile stateside, boosted by a steadily increasing investment from 49ers Enterprises, grew to the point where the Premier League initially extended an invite to a pre-season tournament on the East Coast, before a perilous league position put paid to that.

49ers Enterprises taking the reins from Andrea Radrizzani and vowing to do whatever they could to take the club back into the top flight meant that the enthusiasm for the club in far-flung lands was never going to wane, not immediately. And it appears that in America at least, the inability to escape the Championship at the first attempt has still not diminished the appetite for all things Elland Road on the other side of the pond.

The proof comes from a freshly organised Leeds United Americas network. Chair Chris Padden told the YEP: "This year has been a hugely successful one for Leeds United Americas, showcasing the unwavering passion of our supporters across the continent. Despite the play-off final loss, we’ve grown from 30 to 40 official groups totaling more than 1,200 members who meet to watch games together. It’s a testament to the unique spirit of Leeds fans that we are the largest coalition of supporters groups' in the US outside the so-called 'big six' of English football.”

LUA has been in existence for 30 years but in the past week elected a board in recognition that a team effort was required to grow and sustain the network of supporters clubs in cities and towns across America, Canada and Mexico. Groups that met to watch the dominant win over Plymouth Argyle at the start of this month posed for photos in a show of strength for the network, but next year they will endeavour to meet as one. LUA plans a national meet-up with all 40 groups coming together for a special weekend.

1 . Atlanta, Georgia Leeds United ATL gathering to watch the win over Plymouth Argyle | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Boston, Massachusetts The Boston supporters club pictured at their meet up. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Charlotte, North Carolina Leeds fans in Charlotte carrying on the tradition of starting them young. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Charlottesville, Virginia Another Leeds United supporters club with an eye on the future and a welcome for the enemy on matchday as the Whites beat Argyle | Submitted Photo Sales