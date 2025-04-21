Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elland Road promotion hero Ao Tanaka was sent a heartfelt congratulations by former club Fortuna Dusseldorf after Leeds United's promotion was confirmed.

Leeds returned to the Premier League on Monday evening after promotion rivals Sheffield United failed to beat Burnley, which in turn confirmed the Clarets' own return to the top flight.

Earlier in the day, Leeds had beaten Stoke City 6-0 at a sold-out Elland Road, which slowly emptied of supporters, many of whom filed into nearby pubs to watch the clash between Burnley and Sheffield United that would ultimately decide their promotion fate.

Failure to match Leeds' result by the Blades meant the Whites were now unable to be caught and a spot in the top two guaranteed with only two league fixtures remaining.

Celebrations continued long into the night at Elland Road as thousands of supporters descended on the East Stand, where Leeds' players celebrated returning to the top flight in similar fashion to the promotion team of 2020.

Leeds' promotion made news all over the world with Tanaka's former club Fortuna Dusseldorf, issuing a message on the club's official social media congratulating the Japan international on his and Leeds' achievement.

"Ao Tanaka rises with LUFC into [the] Premier League. From the bottom of our heart: Congratulations, Ao", they said.

Tanaka was signed from Fortuna last summer for a fee in the region of £3 million, a fee many supporters feel was a bargain given his adaptation to English football.

The Japanese international will be expected to continue at the heart of Leeds' midfield next season when the team get their Premier League campaign underway in mid-August.