Antoine Semenyo’s latest goal had Bournemouth on course for all three points against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Semenyo’s fourth goal of the Premier League season had Bournemouth on course for all three points in the weekend’s clash at LS11 but only after Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had missed three good chances to put Leeds ahead.

Semenyo’s strike acted as a hammer blow but Leeds equalised just 11 minutes later as Joe Rodon headed home a corner from Sean Longstaff who then fired Daniel Farke’s Whites ahead nine minutes after the break.

After further chances for both sides, Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi’s struck a 93rd-minute equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw for Bournemouth, after which Semenyo admitted facing Leeds proved “tough” going.

Serving up further praise for Farke’s side, Semenyo said Bournemouth knew there would be spaces in transitions but that Leeds momentum made that difficult to exploit.

“They had momentum and it was tough”

“It was scrappy towards the end to be honest,” said Semenyo to Bournemouth’s official website.

“We wanted to keep getting the ball into the box to cause them problems and it was tough today. We never gave up though.

“The boys have got the character as they’ve proven so far this season, the desire to make things happen and keep going.

“We knew there were spaces in transitions and wanted to exploit that, they had momentum and it was tough, but we have been resilient again.

“It’s a long-old season, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves just yet. But we take a point and move onto Friday.”