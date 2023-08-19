A high-profile Leeds United investor and Whites answer to Tom Brady has made a future vow after treating the club’s fans to pre-match pints.

NBA star Larry Nance Jr revealed earlier this summer that he was “thrilled and honoured” to be part of United’s new ownership group upon the 49ers Enterprises takeover from Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures group.

Nance Jr, 30, then flew over to the UK ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash between Leeds and West Brom at Elland Road, before which he took to social media to ask fans where he should head for a pre-match pint.

The majority of replies instructed the New Orleans Pelicans basketball star to head for the famous Old Peacock pub opposite Elland Road – a “rite of passage” as The Square Ball put it – and Nance Jr followed up the advice before going the extra mile of treating fans to pints before the 8pm kick-off against the Baggies.

Whites fan Lewis Deighton reported on Friday: “Well, here’s a story for you, Larry Nance Jr is in the Peacock and is paying for everyone’s drinks up until 7pm. I’ve been queuing for 10 minutes watching everyone walk back from the bar with a confused grin on their face. (He) stayed and drank/chatted with as many as he could for well over an hour too, wasn’t just a quick in and out.”

Speaking to the YEP, Deighton added: “He actively went round and spoke to as many as he could rather than the other way round – not that I kept an eye on him the whole time. It’s just that all 6ft 8 of him is hard to miss!

Nance Jr responded to the post on Twitter, saying: “Great to meet you my man! Had a great time chatting with everyone.”

Making a vow to return soon, he later added: “Leeds fans - Great to meet a few of you! Be seeing you again soon!”