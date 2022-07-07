Leeds United have appointed two new faces to the backroom team with former Manchester United coach Ewan Sharp drafted in as Jesse Marsch’s No. 2 for the upcoming season.

Fitness coach Pierre Barrieu also joins the club from MLS outfit Toronto FC. The Frenchman has also worked with the US national team, as well LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls in the States, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday in England and French side Le Havre, previously.

First-team coaches Mark Jackson and Cameron Toshack have signed new deals with the club, as confirmed by a statement released by Leeds United.

Leeds United have appointed Ewan Sharp (L) as the club's new assistant manager along with the appointment of Pierre Barrieu as new first-team fitness coach (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last season’s assistant manager under Marsch, Franz Schiemer leaves his role “on a day-to-day basis”, but continues with the club “as a coaching consultant from afar.”