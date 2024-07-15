Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds face Valencia in a pre-season friendly at Elland Road on Saturday, August 3.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have announced ticket details for the club’s pre-season friendly against Valencia at Elland Road on Saturday 3rd August (3pm).

The club have confirmed that all stands will be open for the fixture with the exception of the East Stand Upper which will be open subject to demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the game will cost £15 for adults, £12 for disabled adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors under 16. Concessions are: Seniors 65+. Young Adults 19 to 22 years and 16 to 18 years.

Tickets will be sold in three phases, the first of which starts at 10.30am tomorrow (Tuesday, July 16) for General Admission Season Ticket Holders (with the chance to buy your own seat).

Phase two starts the following day (Wednesday, July 17) for 2024/25 My Leeds Members (1st hour 10.30am to 11.30am VIP access for My Leeds Priority Members only) on a first come, first served basis.

The final phase sees tickets go on general sale from 10.30am on Thursday, July 10.30am (subject to availability) on a first come, first served basis. Supporters will be able to purchase up to six tickets during Phase 2 & 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All supporters who purchase a ticket for this game will receive an email with link to download their friendly ticket(s) to their phone.

Tickets can only be booked online at www.tickets.leedsunited.com or by phone on 0371 334 1992 or 0333 130 0505 (Accessible Ticket Booking Line, Disabled Supporters only).

For more information, visit the club’s website.