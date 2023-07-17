Leeds United announce team stadium move as side's new season fixtures are released

Rick Passmoor’s side will play their home match matches at Garforth Town’s Bannister Prentice Stadium for the forthcoming campaign, marking a return to a ground the team have played at before in their history.

The ground has newly refurbished facilities and Leeds are hoping that the move will enhance the matchday experience for both players and fans whilst enabling everyone to enjoy the excitement of football in a leading environment both on and off the pitch.

Leeds United Women will start the new season with a home clash against Stockport County on Sunday, August 20. A trip to Doncaster Rovers Belles is next up on Sunday, September 3 before another away clash against York City Ladies the following midweek.

NEW HOME: For Leeds United Women under boss Rick Passmoor, above. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The team’s second home game of the season will be against Middlesbrough on Sunday, September 10 and Leeds United Women chairperson Julie Lewis is delighted at the move to a new home.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to the Bannister Prentice Stadium," said Lewis. "The move allows us to continue our commitment to developing women's football by playing in a fantastic venue and fostering a vibrant and engaging matchday experience for our supporters.”

Andy Hey, co-chair of Garforth Town, added: “It’s fantastic to welcome back Leeds United Women to the ground. As well as fantastic facilities, we’re blessed with good transport links and a vibrant girls football scene thanks to the two local grassroots teams on our doorstep.

"We have recently refurbished our bar area and thanks to the support from Ronseal and over 50 amazing volunteers have updated all the outside fencing to the ground. When Julie and I discussed the move, we instantly connected on the professionalism required in everything we do, so the move was a no-brainer!”

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to thank the hard-working staff at the So-Trak Stadium, home of Tadcaster Albion AFC, for hosting the club over the past few seasons. With the Whites now moving to pastures new for their Women’s side, we wish every success to The Brewers for the future.