The club, along with Marching Out Together, have confirmed that they are a Premium Sponsor for Pride in the city again this year.

The Leeds Pride Parade will take place on Sunday August 7 and will coincide with the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

A club spokesperson said: "Leeds United along with Marching Out Together are proud to announce that the club will once again be a Premium Sponsor for Leeds Pride 2022.

"The parade, which is the centrepiece of Pride and in its 17th year, will celebrate both the diversity of the city and also serve as an empowering statement of the strengths and rights of the city’s LGBTQ+ community. If any Leeds United supporters would also like to show their continued support for members of Marching Out Together and the local LGBTQ+ community, it would be fantastic to see you at the parade on Sunday August 7."

Whites CEO Angus Kinnear says the club are proud of their efforts to promote equality and the backing they give to Marching Out Together, an LGBT+ supporters group.

Kinnear said: “We work hard to promote equality, diversity and inclusion of all communities throughout the club – at Elland Road, Thorp Arch, through the Academy, and in our community work. We are extremely proud of our work with Marching Out Together, in their visibility at the stadium and in their work with fellow fans, stewards, the Leeds United Foundation and the Academy.

"Our sponsorship of Leeds Pride is another visible statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Marching Out Together chair Stephen Wignal says the club's support is making a difference in the continued battle to make football more inclusive and welcoming.

“It has been a momentous year which has seen the coming out of active professional male players, firstly Josh Cavallo in Australia, and more recently Jake Daniels at Blackpool; but more work still needs to be done in the game to help fans and players alike feel safe and welcomed by the sport they love," he said.

“We thank the club for its continued active support - it is powerful and makes a real difference. After a turbulent year on the pitch it will be fantastic to join the club at Leeds Pride and celebrate the start of the new season in the Premier League.”