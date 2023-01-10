The teenage striker has netted 12 goals from 14 games for the Imps this season, propelling the side to second place in the Division One Midlands table. Leeds United Women boss Rick Passmoor said: “For several weeks we have been looking to strengthen the forward line. We’ve been looking around at which players meet our profile who have that hunger, along with desire, and Jess fitted that profile perfectly.

“She’s the leading scorer at Lincoln this year and was also top-scorer last season, as well as being their player of the season, so it’s a really strong addition to the side. Jess will add goals as well as pace to our forward areas, which is really important in this division. She also has a real desire to learn and improve, so she ticked a lot of boxes. It’s competitive and challenging in this team to get a shirt and Jess is relishing that challenge, so we’re really pleased to welcome her to Leeds United.”