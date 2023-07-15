The Elland Road club have taken the measure of moving to just two match ticket pricing categories following the abolition of Category A+ for the forthcoming season, aimed at more tickets being available at a cheaper price for supporters.

An adult Category B ticket in the Family Stand is priced at £32 or £35 for Category A. North and South stand plus East Stand Upper Wings adult Category B tickets are priced at £34 or £41 for Category A.

East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand adult tickets are priced at £45 for Category B and £47 for Category A. Away fans – in the West Stand – will be charged the same – £45 for Category B or £47 for Category A.

Leeds, though, have reached out to opening weekend visitors Cardiff City and say they will work with all other clubs to offer a reciprocal deal in an attempt to get prices cheaper for United’s fans in opposition away ends. Clubs that charge a higher premium and that do not want to take part in a reciprocal deal will be charged the same prices as stated online which can be viewed HERE