Leeds United announce new Championship season Elland Road ticket prices with away fans action
The Elland Road club have taken the measure of moving to just two match ticket pricing categories following the abolition of Category A+ for the forthcoming season, aimed at more tickets being available at a cheaper price for supporters.
An adult Category B ticket in the Family Stand is priced at £32 or £35 for Category A. North and South stand plus East Stand Upper Wings adult Category B tickets are priced at £34 or £41 for Category A.
East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand adult tickets are priced at £45 for Category B and £47 for Category A. Away fans – in the West Stand – will be charged the same – £45 for Category B or £47 for Category A.
Leeds, though, have reached out to opening weekend visitors Cardiff City and say they will work with all other clubs to offer a reciprocal deal in an attempt to get prices cheaper for United’s fans in opposition away ends. Clubs that charge a higher premium and that do not want to take part in a reciprocal deal will be charged the same prices as stated online which can be viewed HERE
The reciprocal deal action has been welcomed by Leeds United Supporters’ Trust who Tweeted: “Now the question is will other Championship clubs reciprocate? No movement for home fans at £50 though.”