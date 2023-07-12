Leeds United announce extra pre-season friendly against Premier League side

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take on Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium home on Thursday, July 27 in a 7.45pm kick-off. The contest will be United’s penultimate pre-season friendly in arriving just three days before the clash against SPL side Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, July 30. Leeds say that ticket details for the Forest clash and how to watch on LUTV, will be confirmed in due course.

The Whites are taking in their first pre-season friendly in Oslo this afternoon against arch rivals Manchester United at the country’s national Ullevaal Stadium in a 4pm kick-off BST. Leeds will then take on French outfit AS Monaco on Saturday, July 22 at York City’s LNER Community Stadium in a 4pm kick-off. Farke’s side will then face Forest five days later before wrapping up their schedule against Hearts.

The Championship season kicks into gear the following weekend with Leeds starting out with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 (2.30pm).