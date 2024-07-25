Leeds United announce details for Whites youngsters run-out in pre-season friendly
Leeds United have announced ticketing details for the club’s forthcoming under-21s pre-season friendly.
Scott Gardner’s young Whites will make the short trip to Guiseley on Saturday afternoon to face the non-league Lions in a 3pm kick-off at Nethermoor Park.
Leeds have announced that tickets are being priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for under-18s and £1 for under-11s. Tickets can be bought online via the link HERE
Guiseley, who play in the Northern Premier League, finished last season in tenth place.
The Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat at Liversedge on Friday in their latest friendly which came on the back of 1-0 win at Avro and 2-1 triumph at home to Bradford City after a 7-0 loss at home to Huddersfield Town.
